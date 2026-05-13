Will West Seattle light rail move forward? Key decision possible tomorrow at special Sound Transit Board Executive Committee meeting

Tomorrow (Thursday, May 14) is another pivotal day for Sound Transit decisionmaking regarding West Seattle light rail (and other projects). The ST Board’s Executive Committee is having a special meeting one week after it was presented with a proposal to revise the ST3 plan, given its huge financial shortfall. The list of what would proceed if this proposal goes forward includes the West Seattle Link Extension minus the Avalon station – here’s the “fully funded” list from tomorrow’s proposed resolution:

Fully funded projects

Tacoma Dome Access Improvements

West Seattle Link (no Avalon Station)

Tacoma Dome Link

Everett Link, phase 1

Ballard Link initial segment (Seattle Center)

Everett Link, phase 2

T Line to Tacoma Community College (now 2043)*

South Kirkland to Issaquah Link (now 2050)*

Link Operations and Maintenance Facility South

Link Operations and Maintenance Facility North

Sounder Maintenance Base

The other ST3 projects wouldn’t necessarily be dead, but some are proposed to move forward “partially” while others would be indefinitely “deferred” and yet others would be labeled “not currently affordable.” The Executive Committee may vote tomorrow to move the proposal to the full board, which meets May 28; it’s taking public comment at the start of the 1:30 pm meeting, in person and online, as explained on the agenda. The only Seattle rep on this committee, by the way, is Mayor Katie Wilson.