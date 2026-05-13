CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Here’s what preceded Saturday’s SWAT standoff, and where the case stands

(WSB photo, roadblock near standoff on Saturday night)

The 42-year-old man arrested after a relatively short SWAT standoff in Morgan Junction last Saturday remains in jail this morning, and we’ve finally obtained more information on the case. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office provided the probable-cause document used at his bail hearing Monday, with this summary based on the police report:

On 5-9-2026 officers were dispatched to xxxx 41 Ave SW to investigate a male throwing things around inside of his residence with his 4-month-old inside. The male was going through severe mental crisis due to fentanyl withdrawals. The male was identified as (suspect, who) began screaming uncontrollably inside of the home and began rubbing lotion on his girlfriend’s head, which she did not want. This caused her discomfort. Police were called about (suspect) multiple times between the hours of 1500-1700. (He) was reportedly swinging a stick around and jumping on top of vehicles. (He) was not located at this time. (He) was also chasing neighbors in the neighborhood.

At about 1928 hrs., officers were called by the mobile crisis team, who were at (suspect’s) home, and were notified that (he) was still screaming inside of the home and kicked all of his family members out of the home and refused to let them enter. (He) was inside of the home with his 4-month-old baby and refused to allow anyone inside to assist in caring for the child. (XXX) also reported that (suspect) was on a new medication that was causing him to act irrational and unlike his normal self. (XXX) also reported that (suspect) was inside of the residence throwing furniture and other items around against the walls near his baby. (Suspect) began barricading the entry points to the home while screaming incoherently. Due to the safety of the child, this incident produced a large police response of over 25 officers, including the SWAT team. Entry was forced into the home by officers for the safety of the child(, who) was turned over to CPS.