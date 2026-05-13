FOLLOWUP: New timeline for opening Glassyard Commons RV lot/tiny-house site

(Glassyard Commons ‘site plan’ from city permit filings)

When site operator LIHI officially announced the plan for Glassyard Commons – three weeks after we broke the news of the planned site of 72 RVs and 20 tiny houses in southeast West Seattle – the target date for opening was in time for Seattle’s World Cup matches. But construction at 7201 2nd SW has yet to start, so we’ve been asking LIHI for an updated timeline, and spokesperson Marta Kidane confirmed today that Glassyard Commons won’t be open until after the World Cup:

We are currently working on permits and expect to start construction in the next month with completion in late summer. In the meantime, tiny homes are built and ready to be staged, design is complete, CPTED review is complete, and subcontractors have been onboarded. The construction permit, water service application, and electrical service application have preliminary approval and will be issued soon.

Since announcing Glassyard Commons, LIHI has also started the process of creating a new site in South Park with 90 tiny houses, to be called Cloverleaf Village; they’ve just announced a community informational meeting about it for 5:30 pm Thursday, May 21, at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.).