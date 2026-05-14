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Traffic plan for new Alki Elementary to be discussed Friday by Seattle School Traffic Safety Committee

May 14, 2026 3:39 pm
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 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Back before construction began on the Alki Elementary rebuild, much discussion – and even an appeal – centered on transportation and traffic issues. Now the new school is a few months from opening, and its traffic management plan is an agenda item for tomorrow morning’s monthly meeting of the Seattle School Traffic Safety Committee, a city-convened advisory committee. Its meeting is set for 8:30-10:30 am tomorrow (Friday, May 15), online and in person at City Hall, and the Alki traffic-management plan is on the agenda for ~10 am. The public is welcome at the meeting – room 370 at City Hall (600 4th Avenue) or online (find the link here). Other discussion items on the agenda include school-zone speeding and idling alongside schools.

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