Wine Walk, forest walks, music, movie, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Thursday sunset, photographed by Jen Popp)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can preview events days/weeks ahead 24/7):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW). While you’re there – free wood chips in the nearby parking lot!

STAY ‘N’ PLAY … weekly indoor playtime for preschool-age kids, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd). FYI, May 29 is the last one until fall.

NO STORY TIME TODAY … canceled @ Delridge Library again this week.

DELRIDGE NATIVE FOREST GARDEN WALKS: Noon, 12:45, 1:30 pm walks today – meet at Delridge/21st; RSVP required – find the link in our calendar listing.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One local game on the schedule today – softball playoffs, 3:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Lindbergh at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), with at least one more game to follow immediately afterward if the Seahawks win.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK: 5-9 pm, with more than 30wineries partnering with West Seattle Junction businesses – check here ASAP to get more info and to see if tickets remain.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC X 2: Two performances at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), harp and Irish flute students 4-5 pm; then 6-8 pm, Brother John and the Surrogates.

KENYON HALL OPEN MIC: Singer-songwriter open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm performances.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Second of two spring concerts, 7 pm at Chief Sealth International HS Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), free but donations always appreciated.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Billy & The Dreamboats perform at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), celebrating their vinyl release. Free, all ages.

‘JOIN OR DIE’: Film screening as prelude to tomorrow’s Joiner Jamboree in White Center, 7 pm at Evergreen High School (830 SW 116th).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Mike’s Emo Band, Less Than Three, Pink-182

. Doors at 7, music at 8. $10 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Reverend Dollars, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Funkways (“roller funk”), 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!