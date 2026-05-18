One more alert about the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge

WSDOT has one more traffic alert about the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, in the wake of two full-weekend closures:

Northbound State Route 99 will reduce to two lanes across the First Avenue South Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 18, through Wednesday morning, May 20.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will take down the work zone used for Phase 2 emergency deck repairs to the northbound SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge.

Crews completed those deck repairs during full closures across the northbound SR 99 First Avenue South bridge the weekends of May 8-11 and 15-18.