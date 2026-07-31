Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Bob Burns, off Constellation Park)

Here’s our highlight list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: In honor of Seafair, sale through Monday! (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS: Hiawatha (2700 California SW) and Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) are open noon-5:30 pm today, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon to 7 pm today, swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – here’s the session schedule.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

PET PAINTING: Summer Quest event, all ages, all materials provided, 3-4:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE MENDING WORKSHOP: 5-8 pm at KAVU (9064 Delridge Way SW) – our calendar listing has more info and how to RSVP.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor) features The Peck Trio. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Opus ft. Pule, The Yellow Peddled Flowers, Pigfish/a>, 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm music (7904 35th SW), all ages, tickets here.

WIDOWSPEAK AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Widowspeak performance and signing in-store, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for Look Sharp Aim True, The Mrs. Bill Larsens, Pleasure Island. $10 cover. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning features DJ Twilight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Skate-A-Raoke with Baby Ketten, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!