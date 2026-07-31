What you need to know about today’s Blue Angels performance, and its most-notable West Seattle side effect

Thanks to Bob Spears for photos of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as seen from West Seattle during their practice flights on Thursday. Here’s what to know about them today:

This is the first of three days for the official full Seafair Air Show. If you want to watch, today’s the day that admission is free for the official viewing zone over Lake Washington (scroll down this page for today’s schedule – the Blue Angels are only part of the airshow).

If you’re not going, note that the Blue Angels are scheduled to fly at 3:30 pm, and as we previously noted, commercial air traffic is rerouted while they’re up, so that means a lot more big-jet flyovers seen and heard in West Seattle – mostly the south end (very noticeable here in Upper Fauntleroy, for example) – than usual. If you want to see the Blue Angels themselves without going to the lake, there are usually a few sightings during their show – Bob took his photos from Luna/Anchor Park on Duwamish Head – and they take off from, and land at, nearby Boeing Field.