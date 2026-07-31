WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Four portable toilets burned at Alki

(Photo forwarded by reader)

Lots of questions this morning about that fire on Alki overnight. Four portable toilets that had been brought in before the Canoe Journey arrivals burned at about 1 am. Archived police radio indicates SFD asked for SPD response because witnesses said “the suspect was still on scene.” What happened from there, we don’t know yet; we’re still trying to confirm whether the suspect was detained. We asked SFD for information and they said only that the fire was extinguished – categorized as a “rubbish fire” – and that no one was hurt; their investigator was not dispatched. Another reader photo of the aftermath:

Another texter tells us a recycling can and trash can burned too, and adds, “As of 8:30 this morning, the city had caution tape wrapped around the area and (was) taking photos.”