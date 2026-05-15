HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction’s spring Wine Walk

If you’ve decided at the last minute to join the West Seattle Junction Association Wine Walk tonight – good news, we’re told WSJA is still accepting walk-ups at the two check-in spots, Kenner Dental at California/Genesee (above) and Washington Management. From there, more than 30 wineries (listed here) are partnered with Junction businesses tonight – all three of WSB’s winery sponsors are participating – Welcome Road Winery (from South Admiral) is pouring at Hotwire Coffeehouse (4410 California SW):

Wolfpack Cellars (from White Center) is pouring at Bakery Nouveau (4737 California SW):

And Viscon Cellars (from north Morgan Junction) is pouring at Brocante Beach House (4529 California SW). The Wine Walk is on until 9 pm – more photos later!