West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

66℉

HAPPENING NOW: PCs for People collecting dropped-off devices outside Southwest Library

May 27, 2026 1:59 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle libraries | West Seattle news

We just stopped by Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see how this afternoon’s device dropoff – your chance to recycle certain items, as listed here. Keely from PCs for People says it’s going well, with 45 people counted by 1:30 pm. The nonprofit has vans standing by to take away everything they collect.

They’re right outside the library bordering the sidewalk, so you can pull up along 35th SW if the space is open, or into the parking lot on the library’s north side. The dropoff event is scheduled to continue until 4 pm.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: PCs for People collecting dropped-off devices outside Southwest Library"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.