Dine-out fundraiser, SW Lander drop-in with SDOT, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by James Osprey – juvenile Bald Eagle facing off with River Otter)

Here are event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … open today, now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: 10 am-11:30 am drop-in program for ages 0-5 and their caregivers at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today’s guest speaker: Gerry Garrison from Global Help Network. (4470 35th SW)

MEGA-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.8 feet at 1:25 pm. Tread lightly!

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At City Hall, at 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

SW LANDER DROP-IN WITH SDOT: Want to find out and offer your ideas for future plans regarding the stretch of SW Lander south of Lafayette Elementary? Visit the SDOT drop-in info session 2:30-5:30 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander).

MADISON MS DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine at Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) 4-9 pm and part of the proceeds will support Madison Middle School music.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Free assistance for students, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SINGING RESISTANCE: Join their gathering at 7 pm at Dragonfly (3278 California SW, upstairs).

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG MEETING: 7 pm – info here.

FREE ARTS WORKSHOP: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

OPEN MIC AT TIM’S: 7 pm at all-ages open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) have launched this Tuesday night event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – email to RSVP.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION VOLUNTEER EVENT: 7 pm at the West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), prospective volunteers for summer-event season are invited to come learn about the ways you might help.

PAST, PRESENT, & ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue tonight, 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!