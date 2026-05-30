COUNTDOWN: One week until Loop the ‘Lupe 2026!

(WSB file photo)

One event, four options, one week away! The 2026 edition of Loop the ‘Lupe is happening next Saturday (June 6) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle), and you still have time to register. Here are the four events and five start times:

11 am: Elite Wave: Loop the Lupe Obstacle Course 5K

11:40 am: Family Wave: Loop The Lupe Obstacle Course 5K

12 noon: Loop the ‘Lupe 5K Fun Run

12:15 pm: Silver Saunter

1 pm: Kids’ Dash

Registration links for each of those can be found on this page – where you’ll also find a link you can use to save $5 per event if you register for Loop the ‘Lupe and this year’s Float Dodger 5K (presented by West Seattle Runner [WSB sponsor] preceding the West Seattle Grand Parade on July 18) together! One more reminder that Loop the ‘Lupe is Seattle’s only obstacle-course 5K, but as shown above, you have other options if you don’t want to do the obstacle course. (Proceeds from Loop the ‘Lupe, whichever option you choose, benefit the community work done by Our Lady of Guadalupe.) And if you just can’t do any of the events this year, you’re welcome to come to the field, cheer the participants, enjoy music (and the food/beverages that’ll be available for purchase).