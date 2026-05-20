Chief Sealth PTSA, bunnies, lots of trivia, much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor from this week’s mega-low tides)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle – consider this your reminder for next week!

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WESTSIDE SCHOOL ONLINE INFO SESSION: Want to know more about Westside School (WSB sponsor)? Connect at 11:15 am – here’s how.

MEET BUNNIES AT THE CENTER: 1-3 pm, Special Bunny brings rescue rabbits to the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), all welcome to meet them.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

LOW-LOW TIDE: 2:17 pm, out to -3.1 feet.

FREE MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

ART WITH REC’N THE STREETS: 3-4:30 pm, free art activities at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is back at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA: Find out what’s up at the school! 6 pm, High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) or online, details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Discuss our city’s growth, present and future, at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: Tried [rotesting via sound vibration? Gather 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Hear Kurt Vile‘s new music early, free, all ages. 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

PIANO NIGHT AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: All requests! 7 pm. (2820 SW Admiral Way)

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) now has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 9. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!