WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: K-9 search after reported burglary

10:30 PM: Seattle Police and a King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team are searching for a suspected burglar who might be armed with a gun. This is happening near Delridge and Willow [map], where two people said they were in a residence when they encountered a intruder. If you’re hearing siren bursts, that’s because of the K-9 search. The only description so far is a Black man in his 20s, dressed in all black, with a white bandanna covering much of his face.

11:12 PM: Police are still searching, in a wide area.