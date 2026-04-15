UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for Beach Drive SW house fire

4:57 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a 4400 block of Beach Drive residence where a fire is reported inside. Updates to come.
5:01 PM: SFD units arriving confirm there’s a fire at the house, which is just north of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park.
4:57 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a 4400 block of Beach Drive residence where a fire is reported inside. Updates to come.
5:01 PM: SFD units arriving confirm there’s a fire at the house, which is just north of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park.
| 0 COMMENTS