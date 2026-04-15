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UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for Beach Drive SW house fire

April 15, 2026 4:57 pm
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 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

4:57 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a 4400 block of Beach Drive residence where a fire is reported inside. Updates to come.

5:01 PM: SFD units arriving confirm there’s a fire at the house, which is just north of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park.

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