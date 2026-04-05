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UPDATE: 1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing on Harbor Avenue

April 5, 2026 11:08 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

11:08 AM: Police and fire are headed toward the Harbor/California vicinity for a report that a man has been stabbed near Salty’s. One person has been detained in connection with this. The victim is reported to be a man stabbed in the neck but “alert and conscious.” Updates to come.

11:12 AM: Responders have announced “suspect in custody.” Initial reports are that this started as a “fight in a car … south of Salty’s.”

11:18 AM: Some of the SFD units are being dismissed.

11:36 AM: Police remain on scene investigating (they were looking for witnesses – incident number is 26-92773); we’re checking with SFD re: the victim’s status.

11:58 AM: The suspect, a woman, is being taken to jail.

2 PM: The wound apparently wasn’t life-threatening, because this is the reply we received from SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty when we asked for patient information: “Crews were dispatched to a report of a stabbing. They arrived on scene and the patient refused care. We don’t have patient information because no one was treated.”

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5 Replies to "UPDATE: 1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing on Harbor Avenue"

  • SB April 5, 2026 (11:13 am)
    Reply

    on Delridge and saw several cop cars headed north. Came here to see what for. Huge thanks to the WSB for the speedy updates.

  • Luke April 5, 2026 (11:25 am)
    Reply

    Well, summer is here.

    • Rob April 5, 2026 (2:02 pm)
      Reply

      What does summer have to do with a domestic violence event? 

  • B April 5, 2026 (12:21 pm)
    Reply

     I pray all involved heal & find peace in their lives.   Easter Brunch at Salty’s on Alki is iconic. A beautiful spot to celebrate any occasion. 

  • Test User April 5, 2026 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the update!

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