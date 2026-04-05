UPDATE: 1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing on Harbor Avenue

11:08 AM: Police and fire are headed toward the Harbor/California vicinity for a report that a man has been stabbed near Salty’s. One person has been detained in connection with this. The victim is reported to be a man stabbed in the neck but “alert and conscious.” Updates to come.

11:12 AM: Responders have announced “suspect in custody.” Initial reports are that this started as a “fight in a car … south of Salty’s.”

11:18 AM: Some of the SFD units are being dismissed.

11:36 AM: Police remain on scene investigating (they were looking for witnesses – incident number is 26-92773); we’re checking with SFD re: the victim’s status.

11:58 AM: The suspect, a woman, is being taken to jail.

2 PM: The wound apparently wasn’t life-threatening, because this is the reply we received from SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty when we asked for patient information: “Crews were dispatched to a report of a stabbing. They arrived on scene and the patient refused care. We don’t have patient information because no one was treated.”