PHOTOS: Chief Sealth IHS baseball wins in a walk-off

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

Chief Sealth International High School senior baseball players Carmelo Dictado (manager), Mason Filitaula, Graham Hull, Sam Popelka, Nevin Pivar, and Julian Reinhardt (shown above) were celebrated at the Seahawks’ last regular-season home game Tuesday. But that wasn’t the team and supporters’ only reason to celebrate the game vs. Seattle Christian at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

That’s the game-end jubilation after a walk-off win, 4-3 photojournalist Oliver Hamlin reports:

Chief Sealth won, 4-3. CSHS put up three runs in the second inning and held Seattle Christian scoreless until the 6th inning. Seattle Christian tied it up in the 6th before walking it off in the bottom of the 7th.

Nolan VanNuskirk (above) led off the 7th inning with a triple.

Seattle Christian intentionally walked the next two batters before unintentionally walking Oliver Clark (above with Coach Ernest Policarpio) for the walk-off.

Sam Popelka (above) pitched six innings, giving up three runs while striking out 10.