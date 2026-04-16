CLOSURE ALERT: Seattle Public Library staff in-service day on April 23

The Seattle Public Library has announced its annual staff-in-service day shutdown – here are the details:

All locations of The Seattle Public Library will be closed on Thursday, April 23, 2026, for the Library’s annual in-service day for systemwide staff training and team-building. All book drops will remain open, so feel free to drop off your materials. No Library materials will be due on that day.

The Central Library garage at 1000 Fourth Ave. will be open, but all branch parking garages will be closed.

Regular operating hours will resume on Friday, April 24, 2026. Find our schedule at www.spl.org/Hours.