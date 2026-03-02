YOU CAN HELP: Outdoor education for Roxhill Elementary students

(October 2025 photo)

Roxhill Elementary teacher Shawna Prynne is launching a fundraiser for outdoor education and hopes you’ll help:

The outdoor school experience is one is remembered for a lifetime. When students have the opportunity to attend outdoor school, not only do they experience unique learning opportunities, they also share valuable time with their peers, building strong relationships that will carry on long after outdoor school ends.

This year, our budget has gotten much tighter. In the past, we received a state grant that helped offset the cost of camp, but those funds have been cut from our state budget. Now, the cost of camp is looming over our already tight budget. We want all our 5th graders to continue to have this opportunity, so we need our community’s help.

The funds raised will be used to cover the cost of outdoor school, including tuition, transportation, and substitutes.

Outdoor school should be an experience available to all students, but unfortunately, the required funds can be a limiting factor, especially for lower income schools, like ours. Often, outdoor school is the first and only opportunity our students have to experience nature. We need our community’s support to continue this invaluable learning opportunity for our 5th graders. Thank you for helping us make outdoor school possible for every student.