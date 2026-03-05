WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Community forum set for April 1st

Just out of the inbox … the announcement of another West Seattle light-rail forum, on April 1st. The invitation comes from County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, currently the only West Seattleite on the Sound Transit Board.

I’m pleased to invite you to join me on April 1st at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center for a spring West Seattle Light Rail Forum. This West Seattle Forum will be an opportunity to get more detailed information and analyses on potential cost-savings and service delivery updates to West Seattle. This event is intended to follow-up on last year’s November forum where I committed to gathering this spring to get greater details on cost-reductions and design efficiency. This April 1st forum will discuss options for cost-savings and continuing momentum on the West Seattle light rail expansion. I hope you can join us for this important discussion on April 1st!

West Seattle Light Rail Forum: Momentum and Updates

Date: Wednesday, April 1st

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Location: Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way SW

Please join me and Sound Transit Boardmember Mayor Katie Wilson, Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine, Capital Delivery ED Brad Owen, and guest district City Councilmember Rob Saka. Thanks to our community partners elevating this forum, including the West Seattle Chamber, West Seattle Junction Association, MLK Labor and the 34th Legislative District.

Thanks also for your patience as Sound Transit worked to develop responses to the questions submitted at last year’s November West Seattle Forum. Sound Transit team has organized and consolidated related questions thematically and worked to provide direct, complete, and concise answers in an accessible format. The goal in the attachment is to create a digestible document that reflects the full range of questions and feedback we heard from the community. At the upcoming April 1st forum we will have more time for questions and answers, both on note cards and at roaming microphones.

I will continue working with Sound Transit staff to help facilitate clearer, more consistent, and up-to-date information for the West Seattle community throughout this year as the Sound Transit Board is poised to make critical decisions about how to move forward with the promised ST3 light rail expansion across the region.