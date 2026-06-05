TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info + first last day of school

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, June 5, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Some showers, some sun, some breeze, high in the low 60s. Sunrise was at 5:13 am; sunset will be at 9:02 pm.

(Photo by Bob Burns)

SCHOOL’S OUT

As noted on our West Seattle-wide list, today is the last day of school for Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights and WS Montessori in White Center.

WEEKEND ALERT

16th SW south of Roxbury will be closed to motor vehicles in White Center for much of Saturday because of the White Center Pride Street Festival.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays(tonight!) and Saturdays.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Juneau), cameras are also at Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and (go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!