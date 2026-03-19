COUNTDOWN: Two days until West Seattle recycle, reuse, shred event

A spring tradition is just two days away – this year’s free dropoff recycle/reuse/shred event is Saturday, 9 am-noon, this time in the south parking lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) instead of the north as in past years. It’s presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce; WSJA provides this bring-and-don’t-bring list:
What Can You Bring?
We’re collecting hard-to-recycle and reusable household items, including:
Small, empty propane canisters
Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, 4 ft max)
Household batteries (no damaged batteries)
Clothing, bedding, and curtains in good condition
Small electronics (TVs, computers, cellphones)
Small appliances (non-freon only)
Foam blocks (polystyrene only)
Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes)
Home goods and toys
What We Can’t Accept
Furniture
Hazardous waste
Bicycles/tricycles
CRT tube TVs
Mattresses
AC units
Car seats
Stained, ripped, or worn-out fabrics
Automotive waste
Construction debris
Garbage, compost, or regular curbside recyclables
Mismatched items (like single shoes)
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