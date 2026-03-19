COUNTDOWN: Two days until West Seattle recycle, reuse, shred event

(WSB file photo)

A spring tradition is just two days away – this year’s free dropoff recycle/reuse/shred event is Saturday, 9 am-noon, this time in the south parking lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) instead of the north as in past years. It’s presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce; WSJA provides this bring-and-don’t-bring list:

What Can You Bring?

We’re collecting hard-to-recycle and reusable household items, including:

Small, empty propane canisters

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, 4 ft max)

Household batteries (no damaged batteries)

Clothing, bedding, and curtains in good condition

Small electronics (TVs, computers, cellphones)

Small appliances (non-freon only)

Foam blocks (polystyrene only)

Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes)

Home goods and toys

What We Can’t Accept

Furniture

Hazardous waste

Bicycles/tricycles

CRT tube TVs

Mattresses

AC units

Car seats

Stained, ripped, or worn-out fabrics

Automotive waste

Construction debris

Garbage, compost, or regular curbside recyclables

Mismatched items (like single shoes)