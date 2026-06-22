FOLLOWUP: What to expect at Fauntleroy’s new Mexican-food truck La Casa del Sabor

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Starting at 11 am this Saturday, La Casa Del Sabor (parked at 9256 45th Ave SW) – which we first told you about last night – will be open for business, offering Mexican standards and some family specialties in the neighborhood for the first time since El Camion left the space in 2024.

The opening is the culmination of more than a year of planning that co-owner Monica Trujillo Cortez says started with a simple question from her sister: “Why don’t we just open our own?” She says they had both worked in restaurants and food trucks for a number of years, and had also both worked at different El Camion trucks. “It was time to do our own.” When the sisters decided to make a go of it, their plan was to find a location in Renton, where they live, but they couldn’t find a spot that would work. That’s when they started looking further north, and discovered that the Fauntleroy space was still vacant. They now have a year lease to start.

Though the truck won’t open until late morning, the menu has breakfast plate options, including green chilaquiles. There’s a wide range of standards — tacos, burritos, quesadillas, gorditas, mulitas, tostadas, nachos, and tortas— “everything made to order,” with a choice of meats or vegetables. But Trujillo Cortez says what sets them apart is some of their specials: “We have stuffed mushrooms with chicken and cheese, served with pasta and a green sauce.” Their “house specialities” menu also includes a Colombian red bean soup with pork trotters, a green enchilada plate, and a shrimp ceviche. While not on the menu yet, they are also planning a barbacoa made from a family recipe, with lamb, beans and rice and a side of tortillas. Some of the dishes will come with house-made tortillas — they’re still working out which ones. There are burrito and quesadilla options for kids as well.

Beverages will include sodas, horchata, and a revolving list of aguas frescas. Sides of chips and guacamole, beans and rice, and roasted jalapeños are also on the menu, and for those with a sweet tooth, churros round out the options.

Trujillo Cortez says she’s already had people stopping by to talk this week as they work to get the truck ready for its first day of business. They’ll be open 7 days, from 11 am to 8:30 pm. She says they will be on social media channels for updates on things like specials, and are still looking into the possibility of making their menu available with food-delivery services.