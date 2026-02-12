YOU’RE INVITED: Washington State Black Legacy Institute celebrates first anniversary in Admiral District next week

(February 2025 WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

One year ago, the Washington State Black Legacy Institute celebrated its grand opening in the city-landmarked former church at 2656 42nd SW; this year, to mark the first anniversary, WSBLI invites you to a celebration one week from tonight, at 6:30 pm Thursday, February 19th.

Join us as we celebrate a historic milestone! The Inaugural Anniversary of the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (WSBLI). This special gathering honors the rich history, cultural contributions, and enduring legacy of Washington’s Black community, while inspiring a collective vision for the future.

This uplifting event brings together community leaders, families, partners, supporters, and neighbors for an event filled with joy, reflection, music, recognition, and connection.

Featured Performance: Brilliance Interfaith Gospel Choir

We are honored to welcome the Brilliance Interfaith Gospel Choir as the featured headlining performers of our anniversary celebration. Formed in 2025, Brilliance is a powerful, spirit-filled ensemble dedicated to spreading joy, healing, and unity through inspirational gospel and spiritual music. Their performance will set the tone for a meaningful and emotionally rich event.

Guests are invited to stay after the ceremony for food, fellowship, and warm community connection.

About the Washington State Black Legacy Institute

The WSBLI is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and elevating the stories, contributions, and cultural legacy of Black communities across Washington State. Through exhibitions, education, archival preservation, programming, and community partnerships, we work to ensure that Black history is honored, protected, and accessible for generations to come.