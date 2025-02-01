‘We have to continue to tell our story’: Washington State Black Legacy Institute’s grand opening in West Seattle celebrates past, present, future

(Photo courtesy Admiral Neighborhood Association)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

More than a year after we first took you to the Washington State Black Legacy Institute, the new mission of an ex-church/event venue in Admiral, it is opening its doors more widely to the community.

A celebration today at the city-landmarked building at 2656 42nd SW, recently purchased to firm up its future, featured words of both promise and defiance – a declaration that the WSBLI mission will not be derailed or detoured by the national political attack on diversity and equity. “We have to continue to tell our story and what we’ve been able to overcome,” declared WSBLI president/CEO Kateesha Atterberry, founder of real-estate/development firm Urban Black, which partnered with WSBLI for the building purchase. Here’s what she told those gathered this morning, starting with words of welcome:

Even stronger words were delivered by the next speaker, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka.

(WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

Before presenting Atterberry with a proclamation that today is Washington State Black Legacy Institute Day in Seattle, he decided to “go off script for a moment” and decry “efforts to politicize things that should not be political,” elaborating that he was defending diversity/equity/inclusion. “In Seattle, we will continue to celebrate DEI.” Here’s what he said, including excerpts from the proclamation:

You might have noticed the speakers standing under umbrellas in front of the WSBLI building. Throughout the speeches, icy rain continued to pick up intensity, and that led Roger Evans, executive vice president for heritage and preservation, to keep his remarks short, explaining the exhibit as celebrating “greatness that has always bee here but was never told to the masses”:

Dr. Jacqualine Boles sang next – and during her gospel performance, the heavens opened up and a heavy hail shower poured down, moving the celebration into the WSBLI foyer, where the ceremonial ribbon was cut, before guests moved into the larger inside room for brunch. The foyer is where portraits and other permanent displays can be seen:

(WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

The art exhibit that went on public display today is in the WSBLI basement, while other rooms in the building are devoted to work such as preservation and digitization. The plan is to have the building open most days this month (we’re checking on the hours); other events being planned include a Juneteenth film festival.