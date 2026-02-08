WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Super Bowl watching, and what else is up today/tonight

(Photo by Steven Rice)

The Super Bowl is no doubt the super-sized event on today’s list – but you have other options today, particularly pre-game – here’s what else is up, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOFTBALL CLINIC: Today’s the day WSHS players put on an 8:30 am skills clinic to mentor younger players – details here; the second (advanced) session still had some room as of Saturday. Rain or shine! Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex, upper field (2801 SW Thistle).

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: Exercise early! The Westies Run Club starts its 9 am run at Highland Park Corner Store today. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Another way to get moving! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: For a contemplative session, see if there’s space in the small-group meditation session at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Lots of options for game-day food and drink! Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more. (Even chips!)

ROLLER DERBY ROAD TRIP: Want to spend a few pregame hours watching West Seattle-based Rainier Roller Riot bout? 10 am, Magnuson Park in North Seattle, you can do exactly that.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

MARCUS HARRISON GREEN @ WSUU: As previewed here, the Seattle journalist and advocate is guest speaker for Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s Black History Month Celebration service today, 10:30 am. (7141 California SW or livestream)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

(Photo by Greg Snyder)

SUPER BOWL PARTIES: Here’s our list of 11 West Seattle places to watch the game, from Alki to Morgan Junction, many opening early and advising you to get there early to get a table!

CLOSED ON GAME DAY: On the other hand, it’s a tradition for some local venues to close – or close early – on Super Bowl day. So far we’ve seen Mashiko mention it’s closed today and Cactus mention they’re closing early (2 pm). Anyone else?

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Pre-game relaxing at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm, Martha Liz & Friends provide music to go with your beverages at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: Theater instead of football – the new “comic fable” at ArtsWest has a matinée today, 3 pm. Check here for tickets.

ASTRA LUMINA: Held over into February, but no shows tonight.

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5 pm to 8 pm, twice-monthly trivia hosted by Morgue Anne, all ages. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, play after the game, win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, end your weekend with live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

