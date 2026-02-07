SUPER BOWL: 11 places to watch it in West Seattle

The giant 12 flag is flying tonight at the West Seattle Corporate Center – as it did (after a lot of hoopla) before the Seahawks’ championship win in 2014 – and two of the 11 venues on our Super Bowl party list (for those who haven’t locked in a plan by now) are in line of sight:

OUNCES: The beer garden/taproom at 3809 Delridge Way SW had a Super Bowl party on the calendar even before the Seahawks were locked in for The Big Game – which is probably why their tables are all booked, but they’ve left some space for walk-ins.

THE SKYLARK: Up the block at 3803 Delridge Way SW, The Skylark is opening early for the game, and has announced a special menu. Four screens including the big 120-incher.

The Admiral District has options:

TASTE OF MUMBAI / MUMBAI MOONSHINE: At 2300 California SW, this recently renovated venue will be open at 11 and offering both the family-friendly dining room with “three large TVs” and the 21+ bar as viewing venues.

ADMIRAL PUB: At 2306 California SW, always a popular place to get your sports on. “Two large projector screens”; show up at 1 pm to secure a table.

GOOD SOCIETY: The brewpub at 2701 California SW is offering food and drink specials, from pints to pretzels. Four screens!

On to The Junction:

ALKI MASONIC CENTER: You’re invited to the center’s 2 pm party, with food and drink – they’re off the parking lot at 40th SW and SW Edmunds. Bring $10 donation for the food – or bring an appetizer.

REVELRY ROOM: Open at 1 pm, with food and drink specials. (alley side of 4547 California SW)

POGGIE TAVERN: Watch at West Seattle’s dive bar (4717 California SW)!

CORNER POCKET: 3 pm start. Raffles for Seahawks gear. (California/Alaska)

In Morgan Junction:

BEVERIDGE PLACE PUB: Open at 1 pm with five screens and specials. (6413 California SW)

And on Alki:

SEASIDE GRILL: Noon start for “tailgate party” at 2820 Alki SW, with food and beverage specials.

P,S. Some venues are closing, or closing early, on Sunday; we’ll include the ones we hear about in our Sunday morning event list.