WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: CSI mystery in Admiral; more missing mail

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

CSI MYSTERY IN ADMIRAL: We received some questions about that Seattle Police CSI parked outside the Springline Apartments (3220 California SW) in South Admiral for hours today and into the evening. Nothing on the SPD map nor anyplace else that might hint at an investigation, so we asked SPD, getting what amounted to a “no comment” response from spokesperson Det. Eric Muñoz: “This is an open and active investigation that our detectives are currently working on. We will release information to the public as soon as we can. Likely by the end of the work week.” Neighbors say SPD personnel were seen going into and out of the complex’s southernmost building; we also received a report today of a heavy law-enforcement presence in the area early Tuesday.

MORE MISSING MAIL: Also in South Admiral, the recipient of some of the stolen-then-returned mail mentioned here a week and a half ago reports, “Our mailbox serves 8 townhome units and hasn’t shown any obvious signs of being pried open. I heard from a neighbor (Monday) night that she’s missing a couple more recent packages so I’m concerned someone may still have access.”