WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Park gunfire again; stolen mail found, returned

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:
PARK GUNFIRE AGAIN: For the second consecutive night, police have found evidence of gunfire in the south lot at Westcrest Park, after a 911 call. No other details yet – this happened within the last half-hour – and no reports of injuries.
STOLEN MAIL FOUND, RETURNED: Vanessa sent the report and photo:
Just heads up, this morning I found a trail of open package materials and stolen mail on Bradford and 41st all the way down to Olympia Coffee on California. I sorted and delivered the mail I found and returned it to people’s homes. Some of the group mailboxes definitely had some damage from them being pried open. Just be on the lookout! Some of the mail was W-2s so lots of sensitive info. Also saw a broken window on a car on the same block where mail was stolen. Maybe the same thieves?
