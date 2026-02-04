Talk, walk, listen, run, play, create … 24 options for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Tuesday morning on Elliott Bay – photographed by Mike Burns)

Lots of possibilities for your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, have numerous highlights:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar in time, here’s a reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

VR FOR TEENS’ MENTAL HEALTH: Try it out at 2:30 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm.

HOLY ROSARY FUNDRAISER AT LADY JAYE: “Eighth grade students from Holy Rosary are raising money to go to Washington DC after graduation this June. There will be a fundraiser tonight, Wednesday, February 4th, at Lady Jaye from 4 pm until close. It’s Whiskey Wednesday featuring Old Fitzgerald 7yr wheated bourbon for $8 all evening. Please make sure to mention Holy Rosary School to your server!” (4523 California SW)

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free drop-in help for students.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

16TH SW PARKING MEETING: As previewed here, a community discussion with city reps about possible parking restrictions on 16th SW is being hosted by South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 5:30 pm in Cascade Hall.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

PIANO NIGHT: 6 pm, monthly piano night at Upwell Wine & Coffee (4811 California SW).

‘LET’S TALK ABOUT THE S–T WE’RE PRETENDING IS FINE’: That’s the topic as a new women’s group called The Commwell convenes, 6 pm. (5446 California SW)

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create at this cozy pottery studio. (3400 Harbor SW)

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: This month’s book is “On the Beach“ by Nevil Shute. Come to Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor) to talk about it, 6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT AT THE EAGLES: Wednesdays at 6 pm are cribbage-tournament nights, all welcome, membership not required. (4426 California SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA – NEW TIME: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, regardless of what pace you run at!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY CHOIR OPEN REHEARSALS: “From seasoned vocalists to shower divas,” everyone’s welcome to sing with this choir at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!