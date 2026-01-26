New parking restrictions on 16th SW? South Seattle College to host community discussion

(WSB photo, 2022)

Some of the longtime RV-encampment areas along West Seattle streets have been addressed with added parking restrictions – Harbor Avenue SW and SW Trenton, for example – and 16th SW alongside South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) might be next. The college has just announced a community meeting, and though the announcement doesn’t specifically mention RVs, it does mention the city’s Unified Care Team, which works solely on encampments:

South Seattle College is hosting a community meeting for members of the campus community and neighbors of the college in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle on the evening of Wednesday, February 4.

The City of Seattle contacted South Seattle College about the possibility of installing parking restrictions along a portion of 16th Ave SW in front of the college to address long-term vehicle parking.

This meeting will be an opportunity to hear from Seattle Department of Transportation staff and the Unified Care Team about the work they do and possible solutions for our area. We will then shift to a community conversation where folks can ask questions, share their experiences, and provide feedback to the city and college about preferred solutions.

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Time: 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Location: Cascade Hall, Room 107

South Seattle College Main Campus

6000 16th Ave SW

Cascade Hall is listed as “CAH” on the campus map. Parking in the North Parking Lot will be free, and closest to the building.