West Seattle High School alums! 2026’s All-School Reunion is on for this Saturday

For any West Seattle High School alumni who weren’t sure whether this year’s all-school reunion was on or not – the answer is yes, it’s on! Alumni Association president Karen Dobbs asked us this afternoon to help get the word out; she says the annual gathering is set for 4 pm to 7 pm Saturday (June 6) at the school (3000 California SW). One of the highlights of the reunion is honoring the year’s inductees into the Hall of Fame; according to the alumni publication Chinook, tireless volunteer Muriel Verbon Knapp (’64) and the late service-station proprietor Dick Barnecut (’44).