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UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response for shooting in Highland Park

June 3, 2026 11:45 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Highland Park | West Seattle news

11:45 PM: Police and SFD are arriving at what’s reported as the scene of a shooting in the 7700 block of 11th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

11:48 PM: One victim is reported to have multiple gunshot wounds. Officers just told dispatch the shooting “may have happened at Riverview Playfield,” so they’re going there to look for evidence.

11:54 PM: Medics reported over emergency radio that the victim was shot in the torso and rump. So far, no information about circumstances nor any description of who did it. Police are still trying to figure out exactly where it happened, suspecting it was someplace other than where the victim was found.

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5 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Scenes of violence' response for shooting in Highland Park"

  • DBurns June 3, 2026 (11:49 pm)
    Reply

    Yep – 7 shots fired and sirens 6 mins later. We were hoping it was just a shooting in the air situation but will wait and see. 

  • Whatthehelly June 3, 2026 (11:50 pm)
    Reply

    Heard the shots followed by loud exhaust a moment or two later

  • Neighbor23 June 3, 2026 (11:50 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like a pretty big response from the sirens. 

  • Kendra June 3, 2026 (11:58 pm)
    Reply

    I heard rhe shots, and called 911. I am a block away from the playfield and assumed the shots came from there,  which I communicated to 911. Grateful for the prompt response and hope the victim pulls through. 

  • Angie Klevenberg June 3, 2026 (11:58 pm)
    Reply

    That sounds about right. I heard 5 or 6 rounds about 4 to 5 minutes before the cops swarmed in across the street but when I heard them, it sounded like they had come from the play fields down the way  

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