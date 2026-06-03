UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response for shooting in Highland Park

11:45 PM: Police and SFD are arriving at what’s reported as the scene of a shooting in the 7700 block of 11th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

11:48 PM: One victim is reported to have multiple gunshot wounds. Officers just told dispatch the shooting “may have happened at Riverview Playfield,” so they’re going there to look for evidence.

11:54 PM: Medics reported over emergency radio that the victim was shot in the torso and rump. So far, no information about circumstances nor any description of who did it. Police are still trying to figure out exactly where it happened, suspecting it was someplace other than where the victim was found.