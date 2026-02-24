Power outage in Brace Point

Thanks for the tips. More than 300 people have lost power in the area where Seattle City Light’s long-awaited Brace Point project is under way, meant to lessen problems with underground cabling that have long led to power outages in the area. No word yet on the cause of today’s outage; one resident reports hearing a “bang” around the time it started ~9:10 am. (Though the SCL map currently projects restoration this afternoon, keep in mind that projected restoration times are only guesses and it could be sooner, or later.(