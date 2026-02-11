BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: 10+ years in the making, The Hydrant is officially open

More than a decade after the first announcement of the plan for pet-friendly The Hydrant in The Junction – “a gathering place for people and pups” – it’s officially open. We reported just after Christmas that they were close, and today proprietor Beya Mark emailed to tell us about the opening at 4541 California SW.

Here’s how she announced it:

I am super-excited to let you know that The Hydrant is open! After what feels like an eternity (seriously, did we take a trip through a time warp?), we’re open!! Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, a craft beer aficionado, or just in need of a cozy spot to enjoy some cider or coffee, we’ve got you covered! And the best part? We’re pet friendly! Bring your furry friends along for the fun — because they deserve a treat too! We’re not just open; we’re conveniently located in the heart of the Junction! Get ready for a fantastic experience! Along with our rotating lineup of craft beers and fine wines, bring in own mouth-watering bites from local restaurants. But wait, there’s more! We’ve got games lined up and are ready to host events that will keep the good times rolling. So gather your friends, and let’s make some unforgettable memories together! Can’t wait to see you all here! Let’s make up for lost time together. Cheers!

We went by for photos after the email from Beya, who, with husband Cliff, owns Next-to-Nature next door. Note that The Hydrant – whose delays were detailed in our December update – is 21+. It’s open seven days a week, still finalizing the hours but in the 11 am-7 pm vicinity, earlier and later on weekends.