What’s happening – and not – on this MLK Day Monday

(WSB photo – seen in Gatewood)

The list for today/tonight starts with a few MLK Day holiday changes/notes:

LIBRARIES, BANKS, POST OFFICES, GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed

SEATTLE PARKS/RECREATION FACILITIES: Here’s what’s closed and what’s open.

SOLID WASTE PICKUP: West Seattle is NOT one of the areas of the city where it’s delayed a day this week.

Now the events, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

COMEDY!: 7 pm, “Routine Killers” comedy show at Otter on the Rocks in The Admiral District – check here to see if any tickets remain. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!