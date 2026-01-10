WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes!

(Friday photo by Bob Burns)

Happy Saturday! Here’s our list of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar – but first, a traffic alert:

TRAFFIC REMINDER: If you’re heading eastbound out of West Seattle, remember that the “Revive I-5” project has restarted and this weekend a large stretch of northbound I-5 from I-90 northward is closed so the Ship Canal Bridge work zone can be configured.

Now, the events scheduled for today/tonight:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

ALSO AT WS RUNNER – ‘GOT FIT’ MARATHON TRAINING: 8 am, it’s the start of this training program for intermediate/advanced runners to get prepared for an upcoming marathon.

FREE MEDITATION: Start the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3620 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

RESOURCE EVENT IN HIGHLAND PARK: 10 am-2 pm, health care, school-enrollment help, grocery giveaway, and other essential resources are available at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), open to all community members, as previewed here.

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am to noon, visit independent K-5 Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s our preview of today’s open house.

THE DOWNTOWN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am to noon, this WSB sponsor that serves 9th-12th graders – located, as its name suggests, downtown – is also having an open house today – info here. (160 John St.)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ENROLLMENT FAIR: 10 am-2 pm at district HQ (3rd/Lander, SODO) – our calendar listing has info on what to expect and what to bring.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

POST-HOLIDAY GRIEF CIRCLE: Tough holiday dealing with grief? Special circle gathering at 11 am with Listening to Grief, at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: As previewed here, Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby has its first home bout of 2026, vs. Tomorrowland from Tacoma. Doors open at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW) at 4:15 pm; tickets available at the door or online.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5:15 pm. Tickets and info here.

AT THE SKYLARK: Local live music at The Skylark, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm, Fian, Oliver Elf Army, It’s All Happening, $10, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM: Open again! 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with DJs, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

