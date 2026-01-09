WEEKEND PREVIEW: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby’s first bout of the year

(May WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)
“Rink Rat Roller Derby” is the theme on Saturday when Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby hosts Tacoma’s Tomorrowland Junior Roller Derby at Southgate Roller Rink> in White Center. Before the two rounds featuring two teams each, you can watch a “derby demo” featuring Southside’s newest cadets and “some friends from SSR Resistance.” It’s a full evening of high-energy fun, with doors opening at 4:15 pm at 9676 17th SW, and the night wrapping up arund 8 pm. Admission is $10 youth, $15 adults, and SSR’s announcement adds, “Bring extra cash to support our league by purchasing treats at the bake sale and SSR merchandise!” You can also buy tickets online in advance.
