PREVIEW: Tilden School’s final open house of the season Saturday

Looking for a K-5 school? Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) is having its final open house of the season this Saturday. Here’s the invitation:

Tilden School Open House

Tilden School invites prospective families to its Winter Open House on Saturday, January 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Families are welcome to drop in at any time during the event to tour the campus, learn more about Tilden’s academic program and close-knit community, and meet faculty, administrators, current parents, and alumni.

Tilden’s Open Houses offer a meaningful opportunity to explore the school’s educational philosophy and discover what makes this independent K–5 school such a special place to learn and grow.

For those unable to attend our final Open House of the season, private tours may also be scheduled by contacting the school office.

There are limited openings available for students in grades 1–5. Applications can be found online at tildenschool.org.

For additional information, please contact Jennifer Trise at info@tildenschool.org.