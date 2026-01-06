PREVIEW: Resource event at Highland Park Elementary on Saturday

Before we get to the event list for today/tonight, here’s a quick preview of a resource event on Saturday. It’s happening at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) but open to everyone regardless of whether you’re affiliated with the school community. The 10 am-2 pm event will feature navigation for services from school enrollment to health insurance, plus a grocery giveaway while supplies last, health services including immunizations, and more, Here’s the flyer with more info, which also includes the number to call to make an appointment for two of the health services that will require them (mammograms and dental screenings).