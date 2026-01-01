WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vehicle set afire in greenbelt

Police are in the Highland Park greenbelt between Riverview and West Marginal Way, where they’d gone because of a vehicle possibly with stolen plates, found but on fire. They’ve told dispatch that the fire appears to have been set; SFD has responded too, but it’s apparently happening in a tough-to-access place. They’ve also reported that the burning van has had two explosions – so if you’re in the area and think you’ve heard shots, that’s probably what you heard. So far no description of suspect(s) in the arson but the investigation and response continues.