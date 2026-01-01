WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vehicle set afire in greenbelt

Police are in the Highland Park greenbelt between Riverview and West Marginal Way, where they’d gone because of a vehicle possibly with stolen plates, found but on fire. They’ve told dispatch that the fire appears to have been set; SFD has responded too, but it’s apparently happening in a tough-to-access place. They’ve also reported that the burning van has had two explosions – so if you’re in the area and think you’ve heard shots, that’s probably what you heard. So far no description of suspect(s) in the arson but the investigation and response continues.
West Seattle, Washington
01 Thursday
