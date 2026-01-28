READER REPORT: Local FIRST robotics team headed into state championship thius weekend

One of our area’s FIRST Robotics teams has made it into the state championship round! Thanks to Ash for the photo, report, and video:

A LEGO robotics team called Brickrolled, made up of five students in grades 3 through 6 from Westside School, has qualified for the FIRST LEGO League Western Washington State Championship and will be representing West Seattle this Sunday.

At the semifinal tournament held January 25 at Lincoln High School, Brickrolled earned the Championship Award, the top overall award at the event.

The award recognizes teams that perform strongly across robot matches, innovation projects, teamwork, and core values.

The team will compete at the state championship on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The event is open to the public and is one of the highest-level FIRST LEGO League competitions in the region. Winning teams from this tournament go on to represent Washington at the FIRST World Championship in Houston this April.

Event details are below in case you would like to share or attend:

FIRST LEGO League Challenge

Western Washington State Championship

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Amazon Meeting Center

2031 7th Ave, Seattle

Opening ceremony begins at 1:00 PM.

Robot matches and judged presentations follow

The event includes autonomous robot matches using LEGO SPIKE Prime, as well as judged sessions covering robot design, innovation projects, and teamwork.