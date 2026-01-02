FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route down to 2 boats until at least Tuesday

(‘Live’ image from WSF camera at Fauntleroy terminal)

In this morning’s traffic/transit/weather roundup, we mentioned that the Triangle Route was down to two ferries. WSF now says that’ll last at least until Tuesday:

The #1 vessel, Kittitas, is out of service due to necessary vessel maintenance. The route will be on two-boat service until further notice. Early this morning, Friday, Jan. 2, we discovered damage to an oil seal in the vessel engine room. We expect repairs to be completed early next week.

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth service through Tuesday, Jan. 6:

Friday, Jan. 2: As of 11:20 a.m., we are now running the two-boat schedule with the #1 Cathlamet and #2 Sealth. Please expect some delays during this schedule change.

Saturday, Jan. 3 and Sunday, Jan. 4: Regular weekend two-boat schedule.

Monday, Jan. 5 and Tuesday, Jan. 6: Alternate weekday two-boat schedule.