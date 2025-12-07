WEST SEATTLE SKY: Sunset milestone for those lamenting the loss of light

(Constellation Park photo by Victoria Gnatoka)

Even before the mentioned-earlier Wind Advisory kicks in, it’s still blustery enough for wave action against Beach Drive seawalls. But the big news was what happened once the sun slipped behind the cloudbank to the west – tonight’s official sunset time, 4:17 pm, is the earliest it will get; that’ll remain the sunset time through next Saturday (December 13), and then next Sunday, it’ll be 4:18 pm. Even as the sunset starts getting later, the sunrise will too, hitting its latest point -7:57 am – on December 27, and staying there through January 5 (by which time the sunset will be at 4:33 pm).