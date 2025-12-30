WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police arrest 2 after finding stolen pickup in ex-Walgreens lot

We requested and obtained the police report today for an incident we heard over emergency radio last night – police arrested two people after finding them in a stolen car detected by Automated License Plate Recognition. According to the report, the plate reader flagged a 2003 gray Dodge Dakota in the former Walgreens parking lot (9464 16th SW) as a potential stolen vehicle. Inside they found two men, ages 25 and 46, one in the front passenger seat, one in the back seat, and took them into custody; the report says, “The rear driver side window of the vehicle was smashed in and the ignition to the vehicle was punched. There was also a pile of trash in the driver seat that was preventing exit or entry from the driver side door.” Both men claimed to be unaware that the pickup was stolen, but they also said they didn’t know its owner’s name. After determining that there was no way they could have gotten into the vehicle without seeing the evidence it was stolen, police arrested them for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle. Both are still in jail; for the younger man, it’s his fourth booking this year, cumulatively totaling about five weeks in the King County Jail, with other cases involving theft, assault, and property destruction; for the older man, it’s his fifth booking of 2025, totaling 12 days so far, in criminal-trespass cases.