WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: The 4040 House is back!

Going out looking at lights tonight while the weather’s relatively calm? Another West Seattle must-see is on! Thanks to Ryan and Kent, the “4040 House Crew,” for sending word that their popular display is up and running, and delighting visitors:

We’re glad to share that the Winter Holiday Light Display at 4040 House is back, doing our part to make the season a little more merry and bright.

The display is located at 4040 47th Ave SW and is open:

•Sunday–Thursday: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

•Friday & Saturday: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Santa’s Jukebox will be up and running later this week, giving visitors the chance to select songs and interact with the show.

During your visit if you have questions, look for Kent or Ryan wearing the “4040 House Light Crew” jackets. We will be out most nights enjoying the show with our guests.

Please note that 47th Ave SW is a busy street and primary residential parking area. If you are driving, we kindly ask that you be respectful of our neighbors. Parking is typically easier along Dakota Street or Andover Street, with plenty of sidewalk space for a short walk over. Benches are also available for those who would like to sit and enjoy the display.

A huge thank you to our neighbors for their continued support, patience, and kindness throughout the season — these displays truly wouldn’t be possible without you.

We’d also like to give a special shout-out to the Menashes and to Derick at Seattle Light Show for helping make West Seattle THE Christmas light destination of the Pacific Northwest. We’re proud to be part of such a creative and generous community.

We hope you’ll come by and celebrate the season with us. For more information, visit 4040house.com.