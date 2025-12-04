WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 37th/Graham music-synched show begins

That’s a one-minute preview of Derick‘s music-synched show, tonight’s holiday-season lights spotlight. Here’s his announcement:

Our annual holiday light show is now up and running – we’re located on the corner of 37th & Graham street [map]. As always, we’ve added more lights, new songs, and now viewers have the ability to control what song plays next – just scan the QR code by the Tune-To sign out front.

This year we’re also supporting a local West Seattle charity for kids – Fauntleroy Children’s Center. They’re in need of a school bus to transport kids around and we wanted to try to make that happen for them this holiday season. If you have the means, please consider donating to them – the kids/families they help are part of our West Seattle community. They’re a registered 501(c)(3) charity and all proceeds go directly to them – you can donate by visiting their PayPal.

Our show will run daily from sunset to 9pm through Dec 26th. If you have any questions you can visit our website: SeattleLightShow.com

The show is currently ~12 minutes long played straight through, but I have a couple of songs I’m still editing and will add later in the month.