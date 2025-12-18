TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 18, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for more rain, breezy, high in the low 50s. Sunrise will be at 7:53 am; sunset at 4:19 pm.

STADIUM ZONE

The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday-night football, 5:15 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Extra night runs tonight because of that football game. Otherwise, regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route will continue on two boats until further notice. Check WSF’s alerts page for changes; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (note that some SDOT cams are having trouble as of 6 am)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!