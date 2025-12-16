West Seattle Water Taxi adds extra sailings for Thursday night’s Seahawks game

(File photo)

If you’re going to the Seahawks‘ Thursday night football game (December 18), you can sail on the West Seattle Water Taxi instead of driving or riding. Metro has announced that it’s adding evening runs that night:

After the game, there will be special post-game sailings from Pier 50 to the Seacrest Dock at 8:00 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Then you can take the free shuttle from Seacrest to the West Seattle Junction (Route 773) or ride along Alki (Route 775)

And don’t forget, if you want to take your time to celebrate (or commiserate) you can get back to West Seattle by strolling to Alaskan Way South at South Jackson Street and riding the RapidRide C or H lines.